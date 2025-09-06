× Expand Ariel Kassulke The five members of Chicken Wire Empire and instruments. Chicken Wire Empire, from left: Starr Moss, Jon Peik, Jordan Kroeger, Carter Shilts, Ernest Brusabardis IV.

media release: Chicken Wire Empire is a Wisconsin-based bluegrass band known for their dynamic musicality, thorough arrangements, and true-to-life songwriting. They’ve been recognized worldwide for their top-tier performances and collaborations with dozens of artists from all corners of the bluegrass genre. Audiences can expect high-level musicality and substantive musical depth from each CWE show. The band continues to be acknowledged for their technical prowess and authentically original sound. Their sixth and latest album, Growing Pains, releases June 1 and is a veritable culmination of the band’s growth through the past decade.

See the show at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac) on Saturday, September 6th at 7pm.

Tickets are $35/adults and $10/students and can be purchased online: www.riverartsinc.org/chickenwireempire, in person at River Arts on Water (590 Water Street, Prairie du Sac), over the phone at 608-643-5215.

Sponsored by: Consumer’s Cooperative and State Farm: Jim Marsden Agency