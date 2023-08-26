The Chicks, Ben Harper

× Expand Kim Maguire The band The Chicks. The Chicks

media release Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer , the 13 - time GRAMMY® award - winning, multi - platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation , the 37 - date mega tour includes performances in select U.S. cities including Madison, on August 26.

World renowned GRAMMY award - winning singer - songwriter and multi - instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour for nine select dates in the U.S.

The Chicks said, “North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringin g the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.”

After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12 - track record was co - produced by award - winning singer - songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. Earning universal recognition as the biggest - selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record - breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Song of the Year.” For additional information on The Chicks, please visit www.thechicks.com