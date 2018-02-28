Chico Bean, Derran "Big Baby" Brand
UW Memorial Union-Fredric March Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Celebrate the close of Black History Month laughing until it hurts with MTV's Wild N' Out comedians Chico Bean and Derran "Big Baby" Brand. Pick up your FREE ticket at the Memorial Union box office! Doors Open at 6:30pm, Show Starts @ 7pm Play Circle Theater, Memorial Union. 6:30 p.m. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu
