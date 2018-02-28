Chico Bean, Derran "Big Baby" Brand

press release: Celebrate the close of Black History Month laughing until it hurts with MTV's Wild N' Out comedians Chico Bean and Derran "Big Baby" Brand. Pick up your FREE ticket at the Memorial Union box office! Doors Open at 6:30pm, Show Starts @ 7pm Play Circle Theater, Memorial Union. 6:30 p.m. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu