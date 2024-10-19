media release: (English below)

Únete a la Cámara de Comercio Latina de Wisconsin para un evento lleno de aprendizaje y emprendimiento. Descubra el impacto del cuidado infantil en los negocios latinos!

El Child Care Summit 2024 le ofrece herramientas prácticas, guías paso a paso y las mejores estrategias para entrar y prosperar en la industria del cuidado infantil.

Nuestro enfoque es explorar cómo la industria de cuidado infantil se está convirtiendo en una fuente clave de oportunidades y crecimiento para nuestra comunidad emprendedora. Además, ofreceremos cuidado de niños y comida para todos los participantes, creando un ambiente cómodo para que aproveches al máximo el evento. ¡Registrate Hoy!

sábado, 19 de octubre 2024, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Madison College - Goodman South, 2429 Perry St, Madison, WI 53713

Join the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce for an event full of learning and entrepreneurship. Discover the impact of Child Care on Latino businesses!

The Child Care Summit 2024 offers you the tools, step-by-step guides and the best strategies to enter and thrive in the Child Care industry.

We aim to explore how the child care industry is becoming a key source of opportunity and growth for our entrepreneurial community. In addition, we will provide childcare and food for all participants, creating a comfortable environment for you to make the most of the event. Register Today!

Saturday, October 19, 2024, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Madison College - Goodman South