media release: Join Urban League of Greater Madison at the Child Support Legal Resource Clinic! In partnership with Dane County Child Support Agency, UW-Madison Family Court Clinic, and Lift Wisconsin, we're here to help you address child support concerns, create flexible payment plans, resolve custody and placement questions, recover your driver's license, and access fatherhood support and employment services. Don’t miss this chance to connect with valuable resources!

Third Fridays, 1-3 pm, with the location alternating between:

Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Madison, WI 53713

Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd. Madison, WI 53719

For more information contact Trista at (608) 729-1233 or twhitehorse@ulgm.org.