media release: One of the largest, longest-running, family-driven, children’s mental health events in the state will be held November 7 and 8, at the Kalahari Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells. Wisconsin Family Ties’ 2022 Children Come First Conference addresses the pressing needs of kids and families living with mental and behavioral health issues.

Known for its diversity of workshops, the Children Come First Conference is designed to inform and engage a wide range of parents, caregivers, educators, and school support staff, as well as county, community, and other professional service providers. With more than 50 workshops, there will be something for everyone involved in supporting families and children living with mental health challenges.

The Wonder of Welcoming is this year’s theme, and we are delighted to have author and nationally known speaker Alfie Kohn and renowned neuroscience expert, Dr. Lori Desautels, as keynote speakers. Kohn has written for most of the leading education periodicals. He has been featured on hundreds of TV and radio programs, including the “Today” show and “Oprah.”

Dr. Desautels is assistant professor at Butler University, where she teaches both undergraduate and graduate programs in the College of Education. The Applied Educational Neuroscience Certification, created by Lori in 2016, is specifically designed to meet the needs of educators, counselors, clinicians, and administrators who work beside children and adolescents who have experienced adversity and trauma. The certification is now global and has reached hundreds of educators.

Kids and families living with mental and behavioral health issues are too often left feeling misunderstood and unwelcome. Despite best intentions, some of the very systems and programs set up to help children and families reinforce those feelings, work against progress, and contribute to the stigma children and families struggle to overcome.

We can do better! Join us at the 2022 Children Come First Conference - The Wonder of Welcoming – and learn more about how to make everyone feel truly welcome in all environments.

To register or learn more visit the 2022 Children Come First Conference page, at wifamilyties.org.