press release: The Children of the Rainforest series celebrates cultural differences in rainforest regions around the world with authentic performances of music and dance. The series offers performances for children and families and includes free admission to Olbrich’s tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Experience the first Olbrich performance of the Chicago Chapter of Grupo Axé Capoeira, an international Capoeira organization headquartered in Vancouver. Founded in Recife, Brazil in 1982, it has subsequently established academies throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. For those unfamiliar, capoeira (pronounced "cap-o-ay-ra") is a unique, interdisciplinary Brazilian art form combining dazzling acrobatics, dance, martial arts and passionate Afro-Brazilian music.

In addition to capoeira, the Axé Team's performances include colorful costumes, live music, and a host of other Afro-Brazilian cultural dances you won't see anywhere else!

Tickets available at the door starting a hour before each performance. $5 Adults (ages 13 & up); $3 Child (ages 12 & under); FREE ages 2 & under. Admission includes entry to Olbrich's tropical Bolz Conservatory. Doors open to the performance space approximately 30 minutes prior to each performance.