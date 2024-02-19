× Expand courtesy Madison Public Library A past Children's African Story Hour. A past Children's African Story Hour.

media release: Madison Public Library and the the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison(link is external) are proud to present the Children’s African Story Hour series. This series will take place at Pinney Library on Mondays from 3-4:30pm.

Join us in a fun and relaxing atmosphere as we share award-winning children’s literature that celebrates the diversity of art, culture, food, and language across the African continent. Participants will engage in hands-on creative activities and will have the opportunity to sample different African cuisines. Each week promises to be fun and enriching! This program is free and designed for children ages 5 – 10 and their caregivers. All are welcome!