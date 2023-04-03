Children's African Story Hour

media release: Madison Public Library and the the African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are proud to present our inaugural Children’s African Story Hour series. This series will take place at Goodman South Madison Library on Mondays throughout April, May and June from 2-3:30PM.  

Join us each week in a fun and relaxing atmosphere as we share award-winning children’s literature that celebrates the diversity of art, culture, food, and language across the African continent. Participants will engage in hands-on creative activities and will have the opportunity to sample different African cuisines. Each week promises to be fun and enriching! This program is free and designed for children ages 5 – 10 and their caregivers. All are welcome!  Watch for updates at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/childrens-african-story-hour.

