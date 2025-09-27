× Expand courtesy Madison Public Library A past Children's African Story Hour. A past Children's African Story Hour.

media release: The African Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in collaboration with the Madison Public Library, the African Center for Community Development, and University Apartments is proud to present the Children’s African Story Hour.

Join us as we share award-winning children’s literature with food, music, & activities that celebrate the diversity of culture, art, and language across the African continent. Participants will engage in hands-on projects and will have the opportunity to sample different African cuisines. Each week promises to be fun and enriching! The event is free and designed for children ages 5–10 and their caregivers but all are welcome!

Contact outreach@africa.wisc.edu for custom programming to schools, libraries, and community events.

This year's schedule:

4pm-5pm, 2nd Monday of each month, Pinney Library

4pm-5pm, 3rd Tuesday of each month, Goodman South Madison Library

11:30am-12:30pm, Last Saturday of each month, University Apartments community center