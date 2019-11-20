Children's Book Drive

press release: There is no better way to inspire a child’s imagination than through the gift of reading. This holiday season, Destination Madison will be collecting children’s books to be donated to Madison Reading Project, which promotes literacy learning for underserved children. While books of any type will be accepted for donation, Destination Madison’s team hopes to spark the joy of reading by donating children’s books featuring tales of travel and hospitality. The community is encouraged to donate books now through Friday, December 20 at the Destination Madison office.

“Reading is the foundation to lifelong learning, and we are happy to support Madison Reading Project’s mission this holiday season,” said Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison. “So many people are inspired to explore different cultures and different countries through reading, that our team felt it would be appropriate and special for Destination Madison to donate books that will help take kids around the world without ever leaving Dane County.”

New or gently used books can be donated at the Destination Madison office at 22 East Mifflin Street, Suite 200 through Friday, December 20. Madison Reading Project gratefully accepts materials for ages birth through teens, especially materials printed in Spanish, Hmong or bilingual text, as well as books featuring diverse characters. For specific book ideas or to purchase books online, visit Madison Reading Project’s Book Wish List .

Madison Reading Project’s mission is to provide books to ch