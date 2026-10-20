Children's Book Drive

media release: For the sixth year running, Madison Reading Project announces the Nov. 10 launch of its Community Book Drive, and with it a promise to get brand new books into the homes of area children this holiday season.

“Our goal this year is to raise $100,000 and acquire 4,000 brand new books before winter break to supply our year-end giving events and literacy programming in 2027,” says Deirdre Steinmetz, co-executive director of programs and operations. “We plan to give more than 10,000 books to local children, just in time for the coming holidays.”

“The Drive offers the convenience of allowing people to purchase books from wishlists at our website, www.MadisonReadingProject.com, and to donate new books at Book Wish Trees located throughout Dane County,” Steinmetz adds.

Madison Reading Project staff and volunteers will soon place the book-collection bins in public locations such as shopping malls, libraries, and local bookstores. Dozens of community organizations, bookstores, corporate sponsors, and employee groups are already hosting individual new book drives to help reach the goal. Businesses, clubs, friend groups, pickleball colleagues, or neighborhoods can also organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to support the mission.

“It is so important for children to have access to new books that reflect their unique identities as well as open their eyes to others’ lived experiences,” says Rowan Childs, co-executive director/founder. “Supporting our Community Book Drive helps us get thousands of new, high-quality books to kids, many of whom, unfortunately, have few books in their homes. In fact, we’ve given more than 100,000 books during the holidays over the past couple of years.”

Madison Reading Project is again partnering with the Empty Stocking Club, Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR), the Monona and Waunakee public libraries, and other community organizations to expand its reach.

“With our communities’ help, we're confident we will reach our donation goals,” Childs says. “Children deserve the warm feeling of a new book in their home. They’re so very important to a child’s development.”

Adds Steinmetz, “Together, we can help encourage young people to set aside their screens and settle in with a book.”

You can donate books online or through several area bookseller partners, including Lake City Books, Mystery To Me, Books 4 School, Ink & Ivy, Garden Wall Bookshop, Ink Cap Books, and A Room of One’s Own. To become involved: https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/2026communitybookdrive.

Financial contributions may be made at:.https://secure.qgiv.com/event/1154518/

Madison Reading Project’s book drive works closely with the Wisconsin State Journal’s annual Empty Stocking Club holiday toy distribution event. Open to all families regardless of financial situation, every child receives a new book and a brand-new, high-quality toy at the giving event.

The book drive ends Dec.10 to ensure books get to kids on time before holiday break. The fundraiser runs through the end of the year.

Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect the community with free books and literacy enrichment programs that ignite a love for reading.