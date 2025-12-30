media release: Meeting Room A

Do you know kids who could use more books? Come by Sequoya Library this Saturday to browse the Friends of Sequoya's special children's book sale!

Bring your pocket change--paperbacks and board books will be 25 cents apiece; hardcovers and picture books will be 50 cents apiece. (The Friends accept cards, too.)

Browse featured collections, including:

Newbery Award Winners,

nonfiction categories like animals, science, biographies, and history

books in series, like Warriors, Rick Riordan, and Goosebumps.

The Friends will be at Sequoya Library from 9am to 1pm to help you find the perfect gently-used children's books for you and your family! They will be sharing the space with the April Puzzle Swap!, with puzzles for all ages.

Find more information about the Friends of Sequoya on their Facebook page