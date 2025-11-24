Children's International Story Hour
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Wisconsin International Resource Consortium is thrilled to introduce Children’s International Story Hour—an exciting new collaboration with Wisconsin Public Libraries! Join us for a vibrant series of events at local libraries where children can explore the rich diversity of global arts, culture, and language through storytelling. Each session will spotlight a different country, featuring engaging tales, lively music, hands-on crafts, and interactive cultural experiences led by special guest speakers. It’s a fun and educational journey around the world—without leaving your library! Free and open to all ages!
Nov 17
Korea
Book: The Ocean Calls: A Haenyeo Mermaid Story
Nov 24
Ukraine
Book: Threads: Zlata’s Ukrainian Shirt
Dec 8
Egypt
Book: Zamzam
December 15:
Malaysia