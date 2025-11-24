media release: Wisconsin International Resource Consortium is thrilled to introduce Children’s International Story Hour—an exciting new collaboration with Wisconsin Public Libraries! Join us for a vibrant series of events at local libraries where children can explore the rich diversity of global arts, culture, and language through storytelling. Each session will spotlight a different country, featuring engaging tales, lively music, hands-on crafts, and interactive cultural experiences led by special guest speakers. It’s a fun and educational journey around the world—without leaving your library! Free and open to all ages!

Nov 17

Korea

Book: The Ocean Calls: A Haenyeo Mermaid Story

Nov 24

Ukraine

Book: Threads: Zlata’s Ukrainian Shirt

Dec 8

Egypt

Book: Zamzam

December 15:

Malaysia

Malaysian Children’s Favorite Stories