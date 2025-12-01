media release: Join us for REAP's first ever Chili Cook-Off, hosted graciously by Holy Wisdom Monastery. The event will be a show-down of three of Madison's top chefs - Felipe Saint-Martin from Holy Wisdom, Evan Dannells from Cadre and Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge, and Dan Marek from Rouxbe Online Culinary School. Come for the menu, stay for the cozy vibes as we vote for REAP's first Chili Champion!