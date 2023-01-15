media release: Boneyard Chili Cook-Off, January 15, 2023 from 1-4 pm

We are hosting our 1st annual chili cook-off! Buy your ticket to taste chili, drink beverages, vote for your favorite chili, and raise money for Lola's Lucky Day! Tickets include: 1 free tap beer, chili from each contestant, and one vote for your favorite chili! Note: You must have a ticket to attend this event.

2023 Chili Cook-Off Contestants: Delta Beer Lab, Hinterland Brewing, Young Blood Beer Co., Karben4 Brewing, Doundrins Distilling, Rusty Dog Coffee, 3 Sheeps Brewing, Madison Events, Founders Brewing, and Lake Louie Brewing.

We recommend you leave your dog at home to maximize your focus on delicious chilis. If you want to bring your dog, our usual $10 entry fee (or punchpass/annual membership) will apply.

Tickets are $20: www.eventbrite.com/e/boneyard- chili-cook-off-tickets- 491401494097