A past Essen Haus Chili Cook-off.

press release: The Essen Haus is calling all chili enthusiasts for their 6th annual Mad City Chili Cookoff on Saturday, March 2. Enjoy unlimited samples of 15 chili recipes prepared by talented home chefs, and don't forget to vote for your favorite, because YOU decide the people's choice champion.

Admission is $10 (cash only) for adults and free for children 10 and under, or you can cut the cost in one of three ways with a little Facebook participation.

1. Post a "chilly chili" picture of yourself dressed in summer clothing (e.g. t-shirts, shorts, swimsuits) outside in the winter within the Facebook event .

2. Mark that you're "going" and share the event on your timeline to get in for $8.

3. Mark that you're "going" to the event to save a buck (i.e. $9 entry)

Who can pass up some of Madison's best chili on a chilly March evening? The festivities take place from 6-8pm on Saturday, March 2.

Visit essen-haus.com/chili for complete details. Note: Cook spots are full for 2019.