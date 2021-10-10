Chili Cook-Off for a Cause

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Come Chill with some Chili for Camp Createability!

Watch the Packers beat the Bengals and enjoy homemade chili while listening to Madison-based artists in support of a local non-profit! Live performances by the Soggy Prairie and Tim Finnegan. 

We are in search of chili entries as well! It is free to enter and the entry gets you 1 free ticket to the event. First place winner will be chosen by most votes from the public and will win a cash prize!

Tickets are $15 beforehand or $20 at the door. Each ticket includes a taste of each chili PLUS a bowl of your favorite entry. Toppings and sides are included. $5 for an additional bowl of chili. We suggest coming early to ensure your chili tastings, once we run out we are out!

Info

Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-577-5733
