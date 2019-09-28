press release: 6th Annual Chili Fest sponsored by the Deerfield Lions will be held, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Deerfield Fireman's Park, Downtown, Deerfield, WI from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The day includes a public chili cook-off and sampling, live music from The Mark Croft Band and Angel's & Outlaws, kids activities, car and tractor show, corn hole tournament, craft vendor market, craft beer sampling, raffles, and concessions. Family friendly and affordable. 20 minute drive from East Madison.

More information can be found at lionschilifest.com