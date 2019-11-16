Chili Supper & Silent Auction

press release: 1st Annual Silent Auction/Chili Supper for Jeremy's Place

  • Date: November 16, 2019
  • Time: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Location: Transformation Church, 2340 Manley Drive, Sun Prairie

Description:

Silent auction (tickets to Badger football/ basketball games, a spa gift certificate, gift baskets and more) and chili supper (hot dogs, applesauce & chips for the kids). $7/adults (12 and up); $5/kids (3-11); kids free up to 2 yrs. old. Live music by Dock 51 (5-7 pm)!

Bake sale! Cash/Check accepted.

All proceeds to benefit Jeremy’s Place, a sober living home for men, which will be established in the Madison area by Tellurian, Inc. in collaboration with Speak Up For Jeremy. For more information or to make a donation, contact Patti at speakupforjeremy@gmail.com

