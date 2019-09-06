Annual event, 10:30 am-midnight, 9/7, downtown Edgerton, with chili cook-off (registration begins 7 am, cooks' meeting 10 am), chili tasting 3 pm, kids' activities. Also: Music Friday: A Tad of Sarahcha 5 pm, Saving Savannah 7 pm, Morgan Wallen 10 pm. Saturday: Monday Morning Dixie Band 11 am, Unity the Band 2 pm,Radio Romantic 6:30 pm, Green Date 7:45 pm, Stones UK 9:45 pm.

press release: Chilimania is all about supporting our youth and community. We’re home to the Wisconsin State Championship CASI-sanctioned chili cook-off, a traditional chili cook-off, a salsa contest, public chili tasting, best Bloody Mary competition, a 5K/10K run & walk, 12 hours of live music, food, fun, and more.

It all began on a cold, wet autumn day in 1990 … dreamers, planners, cookers, musicians and skeptics, all together for the first of many fun-filled Chilimania festivals. As the years passed, we dialed in on a recipe for success: Chili, music, friends, fun, and (hopefully) some sunshine, and all for a good cause!

Today, Chilimania is arguably one of the Midwest’s, if not the country’s, most entertaining and well-organized chili cook-off competitions. Chilimania now spans two days in early September: a Friday-night country music concert and street party known as Country Edge, followed all day on Saturday by the main event, Chilimania, as well as Edgerton’s Best Bloody Mary contest.

Our mission is to promote the Edgerton business community, social responsibility, and to raise funds to support the education of our youth. Each spring, proceeds from the previous year’s festival fund scholarships to graduating Edgerton High School seniors. We also make annual donations to a wide variety of community-based organizations and projects.

We thank all those who have attended, sponsored, competed, and/or volunteered at our event to make these scholarships possible!