Chill & Cheer

media release: Join Us for Chill and Cheer: A Holiday Party!

Brought To You By Vera Court & BLW Neighborhood Centers

Celebrate the season with us at Chill and Cheer, a festive holiday gathering bringing together community members, donors, and partners for an unforgettable evening. Here’s what to expect:

Free Food to savor delicious seasonal treats

Cash Bar with your favorite holiday spirits

Holiday Music to keep the vibes festive and fun

Festive Decorations to set the perfect holiday mood

Connect with your neighbors, meet local donors, and mingle with community partners

Come experience the warmth, joy, and holiday spirit that makes our community so special! You won't want to miss this evening of laughter, cheer, and connection. This event is open to community members, donors, partners, and anyone interested in celebrating the season with Vera Court & BLW Neighborhood Centers. This event is geared towards adults, but children are welcome to join if accompanied by an adult.