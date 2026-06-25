Chimera Self-Defense

RSVP

RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center 960 Rise Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Chimera® Self-Defense features practical, real-world techniques that you'll use every day. Come learn simple, easy-to-remember strikes and grab defenses, and how to recognize violence before it begins.

Class will be held on Sunday, January 3, from 1:00-2:30pm, at RCC's main office. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary.

Pre-registration preferred! Walk-ins welcome too. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Info

RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center 960 Rise Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Health & Fitness, Special Interests
608-960-9036
RSVP
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