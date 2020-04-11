Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class is offered through UW Continuing Education and will be held on Saturdays, April 11 & 18 (2 sessions), from 9am-4pm, at Lake Street Studios (401 N Lake St). Both sessions need to be attended. For more info & to register visit https://continuingstudies. wisc.edu/classes/empowerment- self-defense/.

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020

Location: Lake Street Studios, 401 N Lake St

Cost: $130

Contact Phone: 608-890-3626 (UW) OR 608-251-5126 x20 (RCC)