Chimera Self-Defense
press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class is offered through UW Continuing Education and will be held on Saturdays, April 11 & 18 (2 sessions), from 9am-4pm, at Lake Street Studios (401 N Lake St). Both sessions need to be attended. For more info & to register visit https://continuingstudies.
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020
Location: Lake Street Studios, 401 N Lake St
Cost: $130
Contact Phone: 608-890-3626 (UW) OR 608-251-5126 x20 (RCC)
