Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Learn the basics of self-defense with our experienced Chimera instructors! Class will cover striking, grab escapes, stopping violence before it starts, and more!

Class will be held on Thursday, April 23, from 6-7:30pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub, 145 N Main St, Cambridge.

No previous experience or coursework necessary. Walk-ins welcome. For more info & to pre-register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.