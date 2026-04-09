Chimera Self-Defense

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Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Learn the basics of self-defense with our experienced Chimera instructors! Class will cover striking, grab escapes, stopping violence before it starts, and more! 

Class will be held on Thursday, April 23, from 6-7:30pm, at Wisconsin Art Hub, 145 N Main St, Cambridge. 

No previous experience or coursework necessary. Walk-ins welcome. For more info & to pre-register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Info

Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Health & Fitness, Special Interests
608-960-9036
RSVP
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