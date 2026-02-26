Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® has taught Empowerment Self-Defense for 50 years! Inclusive and trauma-informed, you’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners.

This course is for ages 12 and up, open to ALL GENDERS and will be LGBTQ+ inclusive. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Class will be held on Wednesday, April 22, from 6:30-8:00pm, at RCC's main office.

For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera. WALK-INS WELCOME.

Location: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, 960 Rise Lane, Madison, WI 53714

Cost: FREE