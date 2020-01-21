RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for targets of gender-based violence, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. This course is open to ALL GENDERS and will be LGBTQ+ inclusive. Class will be held on Tuesdays, January 28 through March 3 (6 sessions), from 6-8:30pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. All sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by , to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.

