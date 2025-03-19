Chimera Self-Defense

media release: WEDNESDAYS, MARCH 19 – APRIL 9, 1 – 2:30 PM

Chimera (ky-MEER-ah) is a fun inclusive, trauma-informed Empowerment Self-Defense program. You’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way YOU want. In addition to presenting accurate information about sexual assault, Chimera teaches effective responses to violence, both verbal and physical, with the goal of avoiding or stopping an attack. Registration Required. Call 608-266-6581. This program is free for adults age 55+. ALL GENDERS WELCOME. R