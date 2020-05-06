RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held on Wednesdays, May 13 through June 17 (6 sessions), from 6-8:30pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. All sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by Wednesday, May 6, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.