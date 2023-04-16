press release: Chimera® Self-Defense is inclusive, trauma-informed, and empowering and teaches awareness, assertiveness, and physical protection skills to women and nonbinary participants. Class will be held on Sunday, April 16, from 10:00am-12:00pm, at the Monona Terrace. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $20 for public/$15 for students