Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® has taught Empowerment Self-Defense for 50 years! Inclusive and trauma-informed, you’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners.

This class is designed for intergenerational pairs—bring your grandma, niece, BFF's mom, AA sponsor... whoever!

Class will be held on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, from 10am-noon, at RCC's main office. This class is open to ages 12 and up. No previous experience or coursework necessary.

Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera. Cost: $45/pair plus $15 each additional person

Location: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, 960 Rise Lane, Madison, WI 53714