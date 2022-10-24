RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 12:00pm-5:00pm, at the Monona Terrace. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $50 for public/$35 for students & seniors