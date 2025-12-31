Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® is an inclusive, trauma-informed Empowerment Self-Defense program. You’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners. Class will be held on Tuesday, March 3, from 6:00-9:00pm, at RCC's main office. This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up. No previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Cost: $45 for public/$30 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)