Chimera Self-Defense
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Empower yourself with practical skills and confidence in our Self-Defense Class at The Rigby! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to sharpen your techniques, this class offers hands-on training in real-world scenarios. Learn effective moves to protect yourself, build situational awareness, and improve your physical fitness in a supportive environment. Join us to gain peace of mind and the tools to stay safe—your safety is worth it!
Info
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness, Special Interests