RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® is an inclusive, trauma-informed Empowerment Self-Defense program. You’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners.

Class will be held on Wednesdays, October 7 through November 11 (6 sessions), from 6:30-8:30pm, at RCC's main office. Attendance at the first session is required to attend the following sessions.

All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register by Thursday, October 1, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date.

For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Cost: $180 for public / $130 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)