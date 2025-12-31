RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® is an inclusive, trauma-informed Empowerment Self-Defense program. You’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners. This course will be held on Sundays, January 25 & February 1 (2 sessions) from 10am-5pm, at RCC's main office. Attendance at the first session is required to attend the following session. This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up. Please pre-register by Monday, January 19, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera.

Location: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, 960 Rise Lane, Madison, WI 53714

Cost: $180 for public/$120 for students and seniors (sliding scale available)