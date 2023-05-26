RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® Self-Defense is inclusive, trauma-informed, and empowering and teaches awareness, assertiveness, and physical protection skills. This course is open to ALL GENDERS and will be LGBTQ+ inclusive. Class will be held on Sundays, June 4 & 11, from 10:00am-5:00pm, at Transformation Center near West Towne Mall. Both sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by Friday, May 26, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Location: Transformation Center, 7878 Big Sky Dr

Cost: $120 for public/$75 for students (sliding scale available)