Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want! This workshop will be relaxed and friendly, featuring simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting. Class will be held on Tuesday, January 6, from 6:30-8:30pm, at 960 Rise Lane. All genders welcome; n o previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/ chimera.