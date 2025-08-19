media release: Chimney swifts are a fascinating species that are best known for their “swift-nados” — the way they flock together in a swirling cloud of birds before dropping into a chimney at night to roost. The experience of watching this phenomenon is unforgettable. These birds migrate over 3,000 miles EACH migration season (spring and fall), wintering in South American and nesting as far north as Manitoba, Canada. Wisconsin is an important place for chimney swifts during their nesting and migration seasons.

This species is also facing a huge decline, with over 70% population reductions in the last 50+ years. Some of this has to do with a loss of food (insects) and loss of nesting and roosting habitats (dead or hollow trees, and — you got it! — chimneys). What can we do to help these amazing creatures?

In this free, online presentation, Steffanie Munguía will describe chimney swifts’ biology, migration, and conservation needs. You’ll also learn more about why taking steps like protecting large, old chimneys is so critical for this species. And find out more about upcoming Swift Night Out events in Madison on Sept. 6 and throughout Wisconsin!

Anyone, anywhere is welcome to join in this free webinar to learn more about chimney swifts.

Register here for free!

This presentation is part of the Mighty Migrations Series, a set of three webinars that feature three INCREDIBLE migrating species:

Ruby-throated Hummingbirds by Jennifer Lazewski on August 18, 7pm CT

Chimney Swifts by Steffanie Munguía on August 19, 7pm CT

Monarch butterflies by Karen Oberhauser on August 20, 7pm CT

This series is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, SOS Save Our Songbirds, and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. The Chimney Swift presentation is additionally co-hosted by the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Feminist Bird Club - Madison Chapter, and Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group.