media release:

Wednesday, Apr. 8

3:30 PM

Lubar Commons, UW Law School

“China in Latin America: The Brazilian Example”

A lecture by Luciano Benetti Timm, Professor at IDP Law School (Instituto Brasiliense de Direito Público) in Brazil and Partner at CMT Lawyers.

Sponsored by the Law School's East Asian Legal Studies Center in partnership with the International Division's Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS).