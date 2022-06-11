Madison Jazz Festival event.

media release: Chinchano is Juan Pastor's modern instrumental jazz group that fuses the traditional North American jazz harmonic palette with exciting rhythmic concepts drawn from Central and South America. This distinct sonic brand is revealed through not only the original compositions, but also in the unique drums/percussion setup that Juan brings to both the recording and to the live concerts. While each member of the group is a wonderful soloist in his own right, the collective aura of the band is that of generosity and gratitude, always serving the music in a way that invites the listener to feel equal parts comfortable, challenged, and intrigued.

Tickets $15 advance online at https://chinchano.bpt.me until 2 hours before the show. Tickets $20 at the door.