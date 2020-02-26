Chinese American Art Faculty Association

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Harmony and Evolution: An Exhibition of the Chinese American Art Faculty Association: February 26 – April 5, 2020

This exhibition will showcase the work of art and design faculty to address how their fields express cultural integration and creativity. The Chinese American Art Faculty Association is a national organization with over 130 members in the U.S. and China.

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-8815
