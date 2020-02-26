Chinese American Art Faculty Association
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Harmony and Evolution: An Exhibition of the Chinese American Art Faculty Association: February 26 – April 5, 2020
This exhibition will showcase the work of art and design faculty to address how their fields express cultural integration and creativity. The Chinese American Art Faculty Association is a national organization with over 130 members in the U.S. and China.
Info
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery 1300 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events