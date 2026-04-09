Chinese American Genealogy

media release: Join genealogist Grant Din to learn about Chinese Americans across the United States and the information you can glean from documents like ship manifests, censuses, and death records to explore the history of early Chinese immigration pre-exclusion, including the California gold rush, railroads, and urban settlements. You will also learn about ports of entry like Angel Island, segregated schools, Titanic survivors, the development of Chinese communities including in rural areas such as the Sacramento River Delta, and more.

Can’t attend live? The workshop will be recorded and made available to registrants for 30 days. The registration deadline is Sunday, May 10, at 11:59 PM Central. Don’t wait … register today to save your seat!

Cost $25/person

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

For more information, please contact Rebecca Hopman at rebecca.hopman@wisconsinhistory.org or 608-261-9515. To register by phone: 608-264-4848.