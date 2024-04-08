Chinese Badgers/Badgers in China

Learn about the impact of UW Madison's earliest students from China and meet their families at this exciting event! This event will be held at Memorial Union's "Old Madison" Room.

Historian Joe Dennis will moderate presentations by Badgers on Badgers from the early 1900s including prominent politicians, scientists, and human rights activists.

In conjunction with this workshop, the East Asian Reading Room in Memorial Library will host an exhibit, "Journey Across Cultures: The Saga of Early Chinese Badgers" that same day.

