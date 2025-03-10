Chinese Badgers/Badgers in China: The University of Wisconsin and Chinese Student Athletes

media release: A student panel presentation on the history of Chinese student athletes at UW Madison from the early 1900s to today.

Location: Union South, 3rd Floor “Northwoods” Room

This panel will be the third in an annual spring history series celebrating the stories of Chinese students at UW-Madison.

The focus for this year's event will be on athletes and athletics, since the campus will be hosting a special delegation of hockey coaches from China, who will attend the March 10 event as part of their campus visit.

In collaboration with the Chinese Language & Culture Club, the panel will include:

Presentation by Economics Major Rowan Bickett on Hsueh Hai Hsieh 薛学海, Class of 1919, bachelor's degree in economics, star sprinter on the UW track team and first Chinese letter winner at UW, member of the Artus economics fraternity and vice president of the Midwest Chinese Students' Association. A life-long supporter of athletics in China.

Presentation by Chinese Studies Major Declan Halloran on Abby Shaw Mayhew 梅爱培, UW professor of physical training from 1903-1912, and the first director of the YWCA Physical Education Normal School in Shanghai, which opened in 1915.

Presentation by History Major Xiner Wu on Hwei Lan Chang 张汇兰, Class of 1926, bachelor’s degree in physical education, lifelong advocate for increasing women’s participation in sports. Awarded a UNESCO medal of honor in 1987 as the “mother of women’s modern physical education in China.”

Comments by Serena Shi 史欣, a member of the 2nd of three cohorts in the Chinese Champions program, a partnership with Beijing Sports University from 2010-12 that brought elite Chinese athletes to Madison for a sports leadership seminar. She is currently a coach for the Mad City Aqua Stars, Madison’s only synchronized swimming team.

Comments by Chloe Chan, a geography major from Hong Kong who is a member of the 2024-25 Wisconsin Women's Golf Team.

