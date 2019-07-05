RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Summer Flowers

press release: Explore different Asian brush painting techniques to create various flowers: rose with butterflies, iris with birds, peony, sunflower with bees, and orchids. Also learn the calligraphy for each subject. For beginners to advanced students. A supply list provided. An optional supply kit ($25) can be reserved by calling (608)245-3648 and paid for the day of the workshop. Youth Accepted: Ages 13 and up. Instructor: Stella Dobbins, National Watercolor Society

Time: 9am-5pm, Sunday, July 14

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 5

Price: $80 per person