Chinese Orphans Project Benefit Flute Concert

press release: 13th Annual Chinese Orphan Benefit Flute Concert

World class performers from across the country perform an afternoon of delightful Flute music. All to help support over 100 orphaned children in China. This year, our guest flutist is Marianne Gedigian, a fantastic flute performer and Flute Professor at the University of Texas. She has performed with the Boston and Pittsburgh Symphonies and soloed numerous times with the Boston Pops.

March 31, 2019 from 2:30 – 4:00, First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave. Madison, WI 53705

FREE