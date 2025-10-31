The Chinese Workers & the Making & Unmaking of the Socialist Project

media release: Yueran Zhang is assistant professor of sociology at the University of Chicago, where Yueran's research focuses on the comparative studies of capitalism(s), socialism(s), and transitions in between. Yueran is also a proud union member who participated in Harvard and UC graduate worker's union campaign. In this talk, Yueran will present work from his project on class-politics explanation of China's transition from socialism to capitalism, and provide a bold rethinking of what it means to understand socialism, capitalism, democracy, authoritarianism, and class subjectivity comparatively and transnationally.

Friday, October 31 | 12:30-2 PM

8417 Sewell Social Science

This event is organized by Chinese Student Democratic Socialists (CSDS), and sponsored by UW-Madison Department of Sociology, Havens Wright Center for Social Justice, Department of History and Center for Humanities.

Event flyer