Chip Coffey

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Thousands of people, worldwide, have turned to CHIP COFFEY in their time of need. Chip Coffey is a clairvoyant, clairaudient and clairsentient psychic, as well as a fully-conscious medium. Chip is the great-grandson of famed Native American medicine woman, Minnie Sue Morrow Foster, whose own amazing gifts were widely hailed in the early part of the 20th century. A firm believer in God and His Angels, Chip believes that miracles, great and small, happen each and every day.  First Act: Lecture     Second Act: Group Reading   

5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
608-253-4000
