media release: Mark your calendars now to Chip In to End Hunger with MOM's golf event on September 13, 2021, at Bishop's Bay Country Club starting at 11:30am. You can be part of bringing our community together to create food and housing security by participating in or sponsoring our event!

Chip in to end hunger by sponsoring the event: Sponsorships are available at a variety of levels - and opportunities still exist at all levels. Benefits vary based on sponsor level but could include recognition in MOM promotional materials and website, complimentary entry for one foursome or signage at the event among other benefits.

Sponsorship opportunities

Chip in to end hunger by participating in the event: Numbers are limited so sign up now to secure your spot. Sign up as a foursome or as an individual - and we will match you with other golfers. Still putting together a team? You can add the names of your teammates later if needed. Registration includes green fees, golf cart, box lunch, swag bag, two drink coupons and award(s) if applicable.

Player Registration

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Elaine Bogen at elaine@momhelps.org.