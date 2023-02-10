The Chipper Experience

media release: With an unusual blend of stand-up, improvisation, and twisted visual magic, Chipper has twice been awarded “Comedy Magician of the Year” and was also named as one of the “Top Funniest Magicians” performing today by Magic Magazine.

His childhood could be considered pretty normal, if normal was traveling around the world with various circuses and arena shows with his parents. His mother performed as a dancer and aerialist, while his father was a professional clown, touring “on the road” with shows like Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus, and Disney On Parade. At around age 16, Chipper discovered he enjoyed spoofing all of the variety arts that surrounded him 24/7, and he soon developed his own unique style of mixing comedy into his original magic routines.

Over the course of the few decades since that time, he has performed all over the world. His one-man show, “The Chipper Lowell Experience!” ran for a record-breaking 600 performances in Lake Tahoe. When not performing, he lives in southern California with his wife and son.

Prime $30 / Choice $25 / Student $10